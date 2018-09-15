Penn State Chinese exchange student killed in early-morning Atherton Street crash

An early-morning vehicle crash on South Atherton Street in state College on Saturday resulted in the death of a 21-year-old Penn State exchange student.
Kaijing Tang, 21, of China, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers. Tang died of blunt trauma to the head, Sayers said.
“We share our deepest condolences with the family and friends of Kaijing Tang and with all whose lives he touched,” university spokesperson Lisa Powers said in a statement. “Penn State Student Affairs is reaching out to his family and will offer any necessary support.”
According to Penn State’s directory, Tang was an undergraduate student studying computer science.
Alpha Fire Company, Centre LifeLink EMS and State College police were called to the crash scene at the intersection with West Nittany Avenue at 4:27 a.m. for the single-vehicle crash, according to dispatch.
According to Alpha, South Atherton was shut down from Hamilton to West Beaver avenues for about two hours while police reconstructed the scene and crews cleaned up the crash.
State College police is investigating, and has not yet released additional information.
Check back for updates.
Comments