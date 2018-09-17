Local coffee shop is closing

Fans of Latin American food and coffee are losing a local place to get it — Barranquero Cafe is closing.
Susan Delafield, who owns the cafe with her uncle, Gerry Kistler, who lives in Colombia, said “sadly” the Colombian coffee shop’s last day is Sept. 30.
Kistler’s impending retirement is the reason for the closure, she said.
The business opened in April 2016 at its 324 E. Calder Way location, but, as previously reported, its origins go back to 2010 when Kistler moved to Colombia and experienced the best coffee of his life, which inspired him to open his own coffee shop — with Delafield’s help.
The two-story cafe serves a variety of coffees and specialty beverages, as well as food options like empanadas, patacones and pan de queso.
