The businesses are closed, demolition has begun. What’s next at this State College site?

Six buildings will have to be demolished in order to build a 12-story mixed-use high-rise at the corner of West College Avenue and South Atherton Street in downtown State College.
The building that formerly housed West College Realty’s office is already mostly down, as of Friday afternoon. The buildings that housed California Tortilla, Zola’s Kitchen and Wine Bar and Golden Wok, as well as two red-brick houses, will also be demolished.
The Standard, from Collegiate Development Group, will include 48,400 square feet of commercial space on the first two floors, and then 243 residential units on the top 10 floors, according to the State College borough website.
The project is located directly across Atherton Street from the Metropolitan, a mixed-used building that is also 12 stories.
Anticipated occupancy for The Standard is fall 2020.
Two other high-rises are also in the works in downtown State College: Pugh Centre at the corner of Pugh Street and Beaver Avenue, which is slated to be seven stories, and another being built on the old Garner Street parking lot, which will be 12 stories from Beaver Avenue but 13 from Calder Way. Both will be mixed-use projects.
Pugh Centre is slated to have 55 residential units and 6,000 square feet of commercial space. Anticipated occupancy is fall 2019.
The high-rise on Garner Street is expected to include 55,000 square feet of commercial space and 227 residential units. Anticipated occupancy is fall 2020.
It seems, at least on the high-rise front, things are slowing down.
“Frankly, a lot of the questions that we would normally get from developers who are looking to do a project — that’s really slowed, quieted down this summer. So ... there isn’t anything in the works that we’re aware of at this point,” Ed LeClear, State College planning director, said. “Obviously, there’s still a lot of interest in trying to purchase property in downtown.”
