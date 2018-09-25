New State College store offers women’s clothing, lifestyle products and ‘good energy’

When Miranda Sheetz, a Hollidaysburg native, graduated from Highpoint University in 2016, she took a job with a top Fortune 500 company in New York — but she quickly realized it wasn’t the right fit for her.
“It wasn’t the energy that I really was looking for, and I knew it wasn’t for me right away. And so I told myself, ‘I don’t want to fall into corporate America and be here my whole life and not be true to who I really am,’“ said Sheetz, who majored in business and concentrated in marketing and sales.
She stuck it out for a year and then moved back home, without any direction or idea of what she wanted to do, other than not waste her degree, Sheetz said.
“I just made a list of things I was passionate about, and I’ve always loved clothing, but more importantly I love meeting new people and talking with them and helping people in anyway that I can,” she said.
That’s the concept behind her new venture, Ethereal Boutique, which opened Monday at 216 E. College Ave. in downtown State College. The store sells women’s clothing, home goods and lifestyle products.
“I want this to be ... a comfortable place where people can come and relax and get some good energy,” Sheetz said.
She has two target markets for the boutique’s clothing: college-aged and young professional women.
Sheetz said the store sells candles, books, tea, jewelry, essential oils, crystals and more. She’d like to add ceramic kitchenware and is trying to find a local artist to partner with who could make a special line for Ethereal. She’s also playing with the idea of adding a possibly vegan make-up.
“It’ll be ever-changing, I think, until I find what ... I think will fit really well,” she said.
Sheetz said she’s being certified to be a meditation teacher and hopes to do some workshops in the boutique.
The store was scheduled to be open 1-8 p.m. Monday, but Sheetz said the hours are kind of up in the air at this point.
“It’s a very go-with-the-flow feel around here,” she said.
