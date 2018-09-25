St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is moving across town

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store opened its Westerly Parkway location in 1998. At the end of December, it’ll be packing up and moving across town to a larger space at 1300 Benner Pike.
“We’re very excited,” store manager Janet Haner said.
While the Westerly store front has served them well, Haner said it just isn’t big enough. The new retail space will be 55 percent bigger.
She also said that the rent is being raised to the point where St. Vincent can’t afford it anymore.
The State College thrift store is the Our Lady of Victory conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. According to its website, “members of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul ... are men and women who strive to grow spiritually by offering person-to-person service to individuals in need.”
St. Vincent de Paul helps everyone in Centre County, no matter their religion, age, race, etc., Haner said.
They help 150 people per month (about 1,800 per year) with rent, utility bills or other financial assistance — which totaled $146,000 last year, she said.
The thrift store also offers vouchers for clothes for job interviews, Haner said.
The items in the thrift store, which include clothing, shoes, jewelry and home goods, are sold at an “extremely discounted” price, she said. Additionally, the items are gently used.
The thrift store is run entirely by volunteers to maximize the money for clients, she said.
Haner said they’re hopeful that they can move everything to the new location during Christmas week, when they’re normally closed anyway. She expects the grand opening at the new location to be in January.
On Sunday, “Neighbors Helping Neighbors: The Campaign to Support St. Vincent de Paul” Raffle and Reception will be held at 4 p.m. at the new storefront.
