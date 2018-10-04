New bar takes Darkhorse Tavern’s place in the State College nightlife scene

This summer, Darkhorse Tavern closed its doors after more than 20 years in State College. But patrons who frequented the East College Avenue establishment can now return — Jax Bar & Kitchen officially opened on Sept. 21.
“We wanted to open a bar with good food and drinks that was affordable for college students,” said Ryan Myers, Jax Bar & Kitchen assistant general manager.
The inside got an update with new furniture, paintings, TVs and speakers. A new sound system allows them to split the sound in the front and the back so they are able to have music going on in one area, and sports or other programs playing in the other.
“One big thing we did was we shrunk the menu,” Myers said, “we wanted to get more creative with the food and cocktails.”
The new drink menu features a variety of handcrafted drinks made with fresh ingredients and names that appeal to a younger crowd. A few of the drinks include the “BaCardi B,” the “Keke Cooler” and a “Show Me a Good Time” shot.
The new location is open 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Saturday.
“We still offer dinner hours, which is great for adults and young professionals,” Myers said, “but the later hours are great for a college crowd.”
The bar offers several featured nights, including the Darkhorse tradition of Sex Trivia which is offered every Tuesday night.
On Fridays and Saturdays there will be a live DJ, and Penn State football games will be played on every TV.
