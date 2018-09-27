Longtime downtown State College restaurant is closing

After 21 years in business, Say Sushi is closing.
The restaurant, located at 310 S. Allen St., announced in a Facebook post that its final day will be Sunday.
“To everyone who was part of our Say Sushi family and to every one of our customers we thank you,” the post said. “We are so grateful for all the love and support we’ve received over the past 21 years, and we hope that we were able to give some of that positivity back to the community and our loyal patrons.”
Say Sushi serves Japanese and Korean cuisine.
