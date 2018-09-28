Penn State-Ohio State game brings record numbers to State College area Airbnbs

On Saturday, Penn State football faces Ohio State in its primetime White Out game. The matchup is bringing record numbers of guests to State College area Airbnbs, according to the online hospitality company.
From Friday to Saturday, 2,038 guests are expected to stay in Airbnbs in the Centre Region, according to Liz DeBold Fusco, Northeast press secretary for Airbnb. She said in an email that’s almost double the number of guests from the same time last year, and more than seven times as many as stayed in Airbnbs last weekend.
It’s the largest number of Airbnb guests that the State College area has hosted, she said.
“Whether they’re traveling for the big game or commencement, many visitors to college towns turn to Airbnb to find an place to stay near campus — and the same is clearly true for this weekend’s Penn State vs. Ohio State game. We are proud to help welcome thousands of fans to State College, who will not only put some extra money in the pockets of the families sharing their home but also break a new record for Airbnb guest arrivals to this city,” Josh Meltzer, head of Northeast Policy at Airbnb, said in a statement.
Those 2,038 guests will stay with 380 local hosts, and 21 percent of them are sharing their home for the first time, DeBold Fusco said.
She said local hosts will make almost $537,000 this weekend, and the typical host will earn about $1,358. That’s up from $727 this same time last year, DeBold Fusco said.
