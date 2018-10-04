‘Abrupt and unexpected closure’ at State College eatery

The Little Caesars restaurant on South Atherton Street in State College is permanently closed, according to a sign posted on the door.
This development comes after Little Caesars closed unexpectedly in September 2017, then reopened the next month under new ownership.
“We have approached the end of a 10 year agreement with Little Caesars, and have chosen not to renew — and to allow our neighboring tenant, PA Cyber, assume our business space for expansion,” the sign reads.
Tom Horgos and Robert Richards opened the Little Caesars location in September 2008, the first of three planned pizza places in Centre County, though the next two did not materialize. It is not known who owns the State College area franchise rights as of 2018.
“While this may come as an abrupt and unexpected closure, franchisees have been operating in State College for nearly 10 years, and has appreciated the ability to do business within the State College Community,” the sign reads.
The Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School (otherwise known as PA Cyber) is an online public charter school serving grades Kindergarten through 12th. Its State College office opened in 2015 on South Atherton Street.
