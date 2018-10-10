Bridge repairs to force detour on busy State College highway

Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, the westbound exit ramp on U.S. 322 to state Route 26 in College Township will close for repairs.
According to the state Department of Transportation, the bridge on the overpass will be closed as crews work to make repairs to the beams that were damaged in a vehicle crash over the summer.
PennDOT plans to lift the closure by Oct. 25, or earlier, if work progress allows.
Between that time, drivers will be detoured on Route 322 westbound for about one mile to the Penn State exit, follow Park Avenue South, turn left to re-enter Route 322 eastbound for about one mile, then exit for Route 26.
The work will be added to PennDOT’s Interstate 99 construction contract. As the I-99 project contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. will perform the repair work.
To best prepare for increased traffic and congestion, PennDOT encourages people to check real-time conditions at www.511PA.com or on Twitter at @511PAStateCollege before leaving.
