Too busy to make it to the store? There’s a new way to get groceries delivered in State College

Starting on Thursday, some Centre County residents will have another option when it comes to how they get their groceries.
The mobile application Shipt is now available for same-day deliveries of assorted groceries from State College-area Weis Markets.
According to the company’s website, Shipt can deliver to people living in the State College, Bellefonte, Centre Hall and Philipsburg areas. The delivery service does not appear to be available for those in the Millheim, Howard or Snow Shoe areas.
According to the release for the company, Shipt allows customers to browse through different categories of products, select items, note preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order, all from their mobile application.
“Through our app, our members have access to everything they need, when they need it, right at their fingertips,” Shipt CEO Bill Smith said in the release.
Shipt is free to download, but a membership of $99 per year is required to utilize the delivery feature. According to the company’s site, members receive unlimited free delivery for orders more than $35. All other orders come with a $7 delivery fee. Shipt has not yet been authorized to deliver alcohol.
The Pennsylvania launch — including Reading, Stroudsburg, Sunbury, Williamsport and York — is part of a larger East Coast launch including parts of New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The launch gives nearly 2 million households access to the delivery service.
“We are steadily expanding our Shipt partnership to all of our markets,” Ron Bonacci, VP of advertising and marketing at Weis, said in a release. “Ultimately, we are offering our customers more choices and convenience with online ordering through our Shipt partnership. We expect this to grow and complement our in-store offering.”
Another grocery delivery service, InstaCart, has been available for State College-area residents for use at Wegmans, Giant, PetCo and CVS locations since 2017.
