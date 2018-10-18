State College ranked one of the best places to raise a family

A recently released list says that State College is among the most family-friendly towns.
Livability ranked State College No. 6 on its 2018 10 Best Places to Raise a Family list.
“It’s home to Penn State University, which plays a huge role in making State College a family-friendly borough,” according to Livability.
The No. 1 spot went to Moscow, Idaho, which is home to the University of Idaho.
The ranking criteria includes number of potential playmates (percent of the population that is younger than 6); quality of public schools; measures of children’s health; affordability of housing and transportation options; cost of child care; number of day care options; and parks and libraries.
Livability also cited the children’s garden at The Arboretum at Penn State and the student-to-teacher ratio at State College Area School District as some of the positives associated with raising a family in State College.
