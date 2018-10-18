The sun shines on the entrance to the children’s garden at The Arboretum at Penn State in February 2017.
State College

State College ranked one of the best places to raise a family

By Sarah Rafacz

srafacz@centredaily.com

October 18, 2018 09:03 AM

A recently released list says that State College is among the most family-friendly towns.

Livability ranked State College No. 6 on its 2018 10 Best Places to Raise a Family list.

“It’s home to Penn State University, which plays a huge role in making State College a family-friendly borough,” according to Livability.

The No. 1 spot went to Moscow, Idaho, which is home to the University of Idaho.

The ranking criteria includes number of potential playmates (percent of the population that is younger than 6); quality of public schools; measures of children’s health; affordability of housing and transportation options; cost of child care; number of day care options; and parks and libraries.

Livability also cited the children’s garden at The Arboretum at Penn State and the student-to-teacher ratio at State College Area School District as some of the positives associated with raising a family in State College.

