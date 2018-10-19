Longtime State College business is closing

Moyer Jewelers is closing after 69 years in business.
According to a press release, the longtime, family-owned “landmark” will close after the holidays. It’s located at 100 E. College Ave. in downtown State College.
The business was founded in 1949 by B.P. Moyer, according to the release, and has been passed down through three generations. Moyer’s granddaughter, Lori, has operated the business since her parents, Gary and Judy Moyer, retired in 2008.
“My grandfather loved State College, as do my parents and I,” Lori Moyer said in the release. “This is home and we’re proud that Moyer Jewelers has been Happy Valley’s premier jeweler for generations of friends and families. It’s a sad and happy time for us. Business has been good, but I’ve been involved in the business since I was 9 years old. We feel the time is right to take a new direction in our lives.”
The store’s entire inventory of diamonds and distinctive fine jewelry will be at the lowest prices in its history — up to 70 percent off, the release said.
