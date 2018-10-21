Trader Joe’s reopened after a vehicle crashed into the storefront

Update: Trader Joe’s opened again to customers by 4:30 p.m.
Staff members at Trader Joe’s at 243 Patriot Lane swept up glass and smashed pumpkins on Sunday afternoon after a car crashed into the storefront.
Disappointed shoppers — some who had traveled from out of town — were turned away as staff members said the store will remain closed “until further notice.” No estimated time was given for reopening.
According to Patton Township police Sgt. Sean Albright, the crash occurred at 12:30 p.m. when Ok-Hi Lee, 88, of State College, hit her gas pedal instead of the brake and drove her Mercedes-Benz C300 into the facade of the building.
Police and Alpha fire officials helped Lee out of the passenger’s side of the vehicle, as the driver’s door was obstructed by the building. Lee was shaken up, but uninjured and declined medical treatment, Albright said.
After firefighters helped Lee out of the car, they helped to clear the scene of hazards, according to Alpha Fire Health and Safety Officer Svend Pedersen. He said they determined there were no fluids leaking from the vehicle, so they went to work clearing debris.
“We had concerns about the structural integrity of the building, so we called Centre Region Code to make a determination,” Pedersen said. “Then we helped to clear glass, metal and things like that to minimize damage to people, property and the business, as it’s a big shopping day.”
Pedersen said the damage to the building appeared to be superficial. The vehicle drove into the right side of the front set of sliding glass doors, shattering them.
He said the functionality of the doors has yet to be determined, but they did not tear the damaged door off and rather tied it back, as to not damage the frame.
“We hope to get the store up and running as soon as possible,” Pedersen said. “Now it’s in the hands of the building owners.”
Centre LifeLink EMS also responded to the scene.
