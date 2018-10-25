A new restaurant will serve up Venezuelan specialties in downtown State College

A new restaurant is opening in downtown State College.
Juana’s will serve authentic Venezuelan cuisine, according to a Facebook post from Downtown Sate College.
“Ady Martinez and Hugo Romero decided to name their new family business after Ady’s grandmother, Juana, who brought her recipes from Venezuela and will be the secret behind their delicious food. This new restaurant was inspired by good food, family and a passion for creative cuisine made with love,” the post said.
Juana’s is scheduled to open in a few weeks at 129 S. Fraser St., according to the post.
If you’re interested in trying some of their specialties, like arepas, before then, you can find Juana’s at the Downtown State College Farmers Market on Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
