Car driven by Penn State student catches fire on East College Avenue

State College

By Bret Pallotto

bpallotto@centredaily.com

October 26, 2018 04:02 PM

A Penn State student noticed smoke in his rear view mirrors before the 2008 Nissan Rogue he was driving caught on fire Thursday, according to State College police.

Ryan Purcell, a 19-year-old from Oradell, New Jersey, was driving westbound at the intersection of East College Avenue and Porter Road when he noticed the smoke.

44813420_1982891485103354_7321977297517412352_n.jpg
A 2008 Nissan Rogue driven by 19-year-old Penn State student Ryan Purcell caught on fire at the intersection of East College Avenue and Porter Road on Oct. 25, 2018.
Alpha Fire Company

Police said he then entered the turning lane at the intersection, exited the vehicle — which had mechanical issues — and called 911.

Alpha Fire Company extinguished the fire within a few minutes, according to the company’s Facebook post.

East College Avenue was fully closed for less than 30 minutes and there were no injuries reported, according to police.

