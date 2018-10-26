Car driven by Penn State student catches fire on East College Avenue

A Penn State student noticed smoke in his rear view mirrors before the 2008 Nissan Rogue he was driving caught on fire Thursday, according to State College police.
Ryan Purcell, a 19-year-old from Oradell, New Jersey, was driving westbound at the intersection of East College Avenue and Porter Road when he noticed the smoke.
Police said he then entered the turning lane at the intersection, exited the vehicle — which had mechanical issues — and called 911.
Alpha Fire Company extinguished the fire within a few minutes, according to the company’s Facebook post.
East College Avenue was fully closed for less than 30 minutes and there were no injuries reported, according to police.
