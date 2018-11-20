A local man looking for an ‘I do’ got duped. But, wait, how many times?

Love may just be the best gift you can give this holiday season. But gift cards are nice, too, apparently.
State College police said an “older” College Township man met a woman online who said she would marry him if he sent her $15,700 in iTunes and Amazon gift cards.
He did, but then she requested an additional $1,600 more before she agreed to move in with him.
Police said it was the sixth documented incident involving the man this year.
When officers spoke with him Monday, the man said he understood it was a scam and promised it would be the last time he sent the gift cards.
No charges were filed.
