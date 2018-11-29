State College named one of the safest places in the country for families

According to a new study by Securitychoice, State College is the second safest place for families in the entire country.
State College doesn’t have the high crime or other dangers that larger places do, but it’s not just those things that help make the borough so safe for families.
“I think this is a place that has a great quality of life,” Fritz Smith, executive director for the Central Pennsylvania Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, said. “People enjoy living here, the people are really friendly, it’s not a very stressful place, so if you’re like me who’s spent a lot of time in big cities, moving to State College really helps reduce the stress level.”
