Emergency crews respond to 3-vehicle crash involving school students in Boalsburg

An apparent red-light violation was the cause of a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of South Atherton Street and Warner Boulevard/Shingletown Road on Thursday, according to State College police Lt. Bradley Smail.
Smail said a gray sedan was traveling toward State College on South Atherton and attempting to turn left onto Shingletown Road when it collided with a Stauffer’s school van that was traveling southbound toward Boalsburg. He said it appears as though the van went through the red light.
The third vehicle did not remain on the scene, and police are still trying to figure out its involvement.
Minor injuries were reported, including to one student and one of the drivers, according to Boalsburg Assistant Fire Chief Greg Alters, but they were evaluated and treated by Centre LifeLink EMS on the scene and did not have to be transported to the hospital.
The ambulances stuck around, however, to help keep the four students warm until their parents picked them up, he said.
The northbound lane on Shingletown Road was closed down as Boalsburg Fire Company crews cleaned up the scene, while Alpha fire police directed the rest of the traffic through the intersection.
Both vehicles sustained front-end damage and had to be towed by John Tennis Towing.
The scene took about an hour to clear, Smail said.
