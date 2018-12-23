Santa Claus is coming to town. Here’s when he’ll be stopping in your neighborhood

The Centre Daily Times has gotten word that yes, Santa Claus will indeed be coming to the State College area this Christmas Eve.
Volunteers will be arriving at the Alpha Fire station starting at about 7 a.m. to prepare for Santa’s arrival.
People will be cooking meals for Santa and all his elves, and decorating firetrucks with thousands of lights.
The two main engines will have 3,000-4,000 lights each, firefighter Andrew Prestia said, with each engine taking a few hours to fully decorate.
Santa will set out with his entourage of elves and Alpha volunteers at about 4:30 p.m. for the 27th annual Santa Run, traveling through neighborhoods in Ferguson, College and Patton townships, as well as the State College borough.
Fire police units will serve as “Rudolf,” Prestia said, traveling ahead to alert residents that Santa is on his way. Santa will ride in the engine, while elves will be out on the streets, handing out candy canes and dog treats to all who come out to say hello.
Apparently, a lot of local children have made the “nice” list this year, as Santa has been making his rounds across the county this month.
A man in a red-and-white suit was spotted riding in a yellow Port Matilda firetruck on Dec. 15, stopping to hand out brightly colored candy canes to children and spread Christmas cheer.
Santa was busy that day, as he was also seen riding around Haines and Penn townships and the Millheim borough with the Millheim Fire Company, before stopping at the fire hall the next day for breakfast and photos with residents.
He has also been seen riding around the Boalsburg, Philipsburg and Gregg Township areas, and making stops at the Walker and Miles township fire halls.
How Santa is able to fit all these stops into his busy schedule is nothing short of “Christmas magic,” Prestia said.
“There’s no other way to explain it,” he said. “We take care of him pretty well, make it easy for him, he comes and helps us out, and we try to help him out later in the year.”
If the sirens and air horns aren’t enough to alert people that Santa is coming, his progress on the east and west routes can be followed in real time with the “Santa Tracker,” which can be found on Alpha’s website or social media pages.
Anyone who has questions about Santa’s visit to the Centre Region or when he might appear in their neighborhood can call “North Pole Command” at 237-5359.
See below for full route information and times for Santa’s upcoming stops, as provided from Santa to Alpha Fire Company:
Alpha Fire Company’s Santa Run route:
(From Alpha Fire Company)
Santa Run Route Dec. 24, 2018 Starting 4 p.m.
East route
East Route Tracking ID ‘SANTAE’ (Yellow Box)
Leave Station 5
-Left on South Atherton Street to West College Avenue West College Avenue to Science Park Road
Foxpointe/Brackenridge
-Right on Science Park Road to Pine Hall Road
-Left on Pine Hall Road to Science Park Court
-Left on Science Park Court to Brushwood Drive
-Right on Brushwood Road to Iroquois Road
-Right on Iroquois Road to Pine Cliff Road
-Left on Pine Cliff Road to Autumwood Drive
-Left on Autumwood Drive to Gwenedd Lane
-Left on Gwenedd Lane to Saratoga Drive
-Right on Saratoga Drive to Concord Drive
-Right on Concord Drive to Bristol Avenue
-Right on Bristol Avenue to the cul de sac
-Turn around in cul de sac on Bristol Avenue to West College Avenue
-Right on West College Avenue to West Whitehall Road
-Left on West Whitehall Road to Stonebridge Drive
Stonebridge
-Left on Stonebridge Drive to Sheffield Drive
-Right on Sheffield Drive to Stonebridge Drive
-Left on Stonebridge Drive to Red Lion Drive
-Right on Red Lion Drive to Kings Court
-Left on Kings Court to Williamsburg Drive
-Right on Williamsbrug Drive to Wetherburn Drive
-Left on Wetherburn Drive to Stonebridge Drive
-Left on Stonebridge Drive to Bristol Avenue
-Right on Bristol Ave to Blue Course Drive
-Right on Blue Course Drive to Bayberry Drive
Borough - Greentree
-Left on Bayberry Drive to Webster Drive
-Right on Webster Drive to Saxton Drive
-Right on Saxton Drive to Bayberry Drive
-Right on Bayberry Drive to Barley Way
-Left on Barley Way to Crabapple Drive
-Right on Crabapple Drive to Hedgerow Drive
-Left on Hedgerow Drive to Westerly Parkway
-Right on Westerly Parkway to Saxton Drive
-Right on Saxton Drive to South Sparks Street
-Left on South Sparks Street to Westerly Parkway
-Right on Westerly Parkway to Easterly Parkway
Borough - South
-Easterly Parkway to Old Boalsburg Road
-Right on Old Boalsburg Road to Ellen Avenue
-Left on Ellen Avenue to South Pugh Street
-Right on Pugh Street to Nimitz Avenue
-Left on Nimitz Avenue to University Drive
-Left on University Drive to Legion Lane
-Left on Legion Lane to Kemmerer Road
-Left on Kemmerer Road to Smithfield Street
-Left on Smithfield Street to Smithfield Circle
-Left on Smithfield Circle to Smithfield Street
-Right on Smithfield St to Easterly Parkway Across University Drive to Walnut Spring Lane
Walnut Spring Grove
-Continue on Walnut Spring Lane
-(Turn Around at end of street)
-Walnut Spring Lane to University Drive
-Right on University Drive to East Irvin Avenue
Borough - Highlands
-Left on East Irvin Avenue to South Pugh Street
-Left on South Pugh St. to East McCormick Avenue
-Left on East McCormick Avenue to University Drive
-Left on University Drive to East College Avenue
-Right on East College Avenue to Puddintown Road
Clover Highlands
-Left on Puddintown Road to Balmoral Way
-Right on Balmoral Way to Glengarry Lane
-Right on Glengarry Lane to Gregor Way
-Left on Gregor Way to Balmoral Way
-Left on Balmoral Way to Puddintown Road
Houserville
-Right on Puddintown Road to Houserville Road
-Right on Houserville Road to Spring Lea Drive
Spring Creek/Spring Lea Acres
-Left on Spring Lea Drive to Hickory Road
-Left on Hickory Road to Willow Avenue
-Right on Willow Avenue to Oak Lane
-Left on Oak Lane to Fairlawn Avenue
-Right on Fairlawn Avenue to Scholl Street
-Right on Scholl Street to Fairlawn Avenue
-Left on Fairlawn Avenue to Kuhns Lane
-Right on Kuhns Lane to Creekside Drive
-Left on Creekside Drive to Mitch Avenue
-Left on Mitch Avenue to Rhaubert Circle
-Left on Rhaubert Circle to October Drive
-Right on October Drive to Mossey Glen Road
-Left on Mossey Glenn Road to Mountain Laurel Drive
-Left on Mountain Laurel Drive to Trout Road
-Right on Trout Road to Shiloh Road
-Right on Shiloh Road to Sheetz
FIFTEEN (15) MINUTE REST STOP – LOCATION SHEETZ @ Shiloh Road
-Right on Shiloh Road to Benner Pike
-Right on Benner Pike to East College Avenue to Gerald Street
Penn Hills
-Right on Gerald Street to Buchenhorst Road
-Left on Buchenhorst Road, circle back to Gerald Street -Right on Gerald Street
Lemont
-Gerald Street to College Avenue
-Left on College Avenue to Decibel Road
-Right on Decibel Road to Carolean Industrial Drive
-Right on Carolean Industrial Drive to Struble Road
-Left on Struble Road to 1st Avenue
-Right on 1st Avenue to Rhodes Lane
-Left on Rhodes Lane to Matilda Avenue
-Right on Matilda Avenue to second Dale Street Intersection
-Right on Dale Street to Berry Street
-Left on Berry Street to Mary Street
-Right on Mary Street to Pike Street
-Left on Pike Street to Boalsburg Road
-Left on Boalsburg Road to Whitehill Street
-Left on Whitehill Street to Baldwin Street
-Right on Baldwin Street to Cortland Drive
-Right on Cortland Drive to Whitehill Street
-Left on Whitehill Street to Boalsburg Road
-Right on Boalsburg Road to East Branch Road
-Left on East Branch Road to Norle Street
-Left on Norle Street to Claremont Avenue
-Right on Claremont Avenue to Villandry Boulevard
-Left on Villandry Boulevard to East Branch Road
Dalevue
-Left on East Branch Road to Hunter Avenue
-Left on Hunter Avenue to Charles Street
-Left on Charles Steet to Goldfinch Drive
-Right on Goldfinch Drive to Mayberry Lane
-Right on Mayberry Lane to Hunter Avenue
-Left on Hunter Ave to Ballybunion Road
-Right on Ballybunion Road to Greenbriar Drive
-Right on Greenbriar Drive to Hunter Avenue
-Right on Hunter Avenue to Edwards Street
-Left on Edwards Street to Goldfinch Drive
-Left on Goldfinch Drive to East Branch Road
-Left on East Branch Road to Country Club Road
Centre Hills
-Right on Country Club Road to Oak Ridge Avenue
-Right on Oak Ridge Avenue to Squirrel Drive
-Right on Squirrel Drive to Shamrock Avenue
-Right on Shamrock Avenue to Country Club Road
-Left on Country Club Road to East Branch Road
-Right on East Branch Rd to South Atherton Street
-Right on South Atherton Street
-Return to Station 5
West route
West Route Tracking ID ‘SANTAW’ (Red Box)
Leave Station 5
-Left on South Atherton Street to West College Avenue
Pine Grove Mills
-Left on West College Avenue to Rosemont Drive
-Right on Rosemont Drive to Sunday Drive
-Right on Sunday Drive to South Nixon Road
-Right on South Nixon Road to West Whitehall Road -Right on West Whitehall Road to West College Avenue -Left on West College Avenue to Science Park Road
-Left on Science Park Road to Circleville Road
Chestnut Ridge
-Left at Circleville Road to Sleepy Hollow Drive
-Left on Sleepy Hollow Drive to Second Intersection of Chestnut Ridge Drive
-Right on Chestnut Ridge Drive to Hickory Hill Drive
-Right on Hickory Hill Drive to Chestnut Ridge Drive
-Left on Chestnut Ridge Drive to Summersweet Lane
-Left on Summersweet Lane to Pinehurst Drive
-Left on Pinehurst Drive to Oak Leaf Drive
-Right on Oakl Leaf Drive to Summersweet Lane
-Left on Summersweet Lane to Chestnut Ridge Drive
-Right on Chestnut Ridge Drive to Sleepy Hollow Drive
Greenleaf Manor
-Left on Sleepy Hollow Drive to Circleville Road to Farmstead Lane
-Right on Farmstead Lane to Tanager Drive
-Right on Tanager Drive to Sandy Drive
-Right on Sandy Drive to Tanager Drive
-Left on Tanager Drive to Farmstead Lane
-Right on Farmstead Lane to Circleville Road
Teaberry Ridge
-Right on Circleville Road to Park Hills Avenue
-Left on Park Hills Avenue to Cambridge Drive
-Left on Cambridge Drive to Princeton Drive
-Left on Princeton Drive to Park Hills Avenue
-Left on Park Hills Avenue to Circleville Road
-Left on Circleville Road to Teaberry Lane
-Continue on Teaberry Lane to Ridge Master Drive
-Right on Ridge Master Drive to Megan Drive
-Left on Megan Drive to Teaberry Lane to Blue Course Drive
-Right on Blue Course Drive to Martin Street
Park Forest
-Left on Martin Street to West Aaron Drive
-Left on West Aaron Drive to Park Lane
-Right on Park Lane to Devonshire Drive
-Left on Devonshire Drive to Berkshire Drive
-Left on Berkshire Drive to Devonshire Drive
-Left on Devonshire Drive to Canterbury Drive
-Right on Canterbury Drive to Douglas Drive
-Right on Douglas Drive to West Hillside Drive
-Left on West Hillside Avenue to North Oak Lane
-Left on North Oak Lane to Westgate Drive
-Right on Westgate Drive to Earl Drive
-Right on Earl Drive to Severn Drive
-Right on Severn Drive to Melissa Lane
-Left on Melissa Lane to Devonshire Drive
-Left on Devonshire Drive to Longbarn Road
-Left on Longbarn Road to the second intersection of Stoneledge Road
-Right on Stoneledge Road to Portsmouth Road
-Left on Portsmouth Road to Brittany Drive
-Right on Brittany Drive to Lanceshire Lane
-Left on Lanceshire Lane to Brittany Drive
-Right on Brittany Drive to Sierra Lane
-Right on Sierra Lane to Wiltshire Drive
-Right on Wiltshire Drive to Surry Lane
-Left on Surry Lane to Cornwall Road
-Left on Cornwall Road to Park Lane
-Left on Park Lane to Park Forest Avenue
-Right on Park Forest Avenue to North Oak Lane
-Left on North Oak Lane to Eastwood Lane
-Right on Eastwood Lane to Fairwood Lane
-Right on Fairwood Lane to North Atherton Street
-Left on North Atherton Street to Valley Vista Drive
-Left on Valley Vista Drive to Carnegie Drive
-Right on Carnegie Drive to Ghaner Drive
-Right on Ghaner Drive to Ghaner Road
-Right on Ghaner Road to Scotia Road/Grays Woods Boulevard
Grays Woods
-Left on Grays Woods Boulevard to Whitepine Place
-Left on Whitepine Place to Thorndale Road
-Right on Thorndale Road to Cherrywood Road
-Right on Cherrywood Road to Grays Woods Boulevard -Left on Grays Woods Boulevard to Red Alder Road -Right on Red Alder Road to Forest Glen Circle
-Right on Forest Glen Circle to Pin Oak Road
-Right on Pin Oak Road to Grays Woods Boulevard
-Left on Grays Woods Boulevard to North Atherton Street business
-Right on Route 322 to North Atherton Street Business to Woodycrest Street
DEPENDING ON TIME AND THE CONDITION OF SANTA AND THE ELVES THE CONVOY MAY TAKE A BREAK IN THIS AREA.
Woodycrest
-Left on Woodycrest Street to Strouse Avenue
-Right on Strouse Avenue to Waddle Road
-Right on Waddle Road to Vairo Boulevard
-Right on Vairo Boulevard to Atherton Street
-Left on North Atherton Street to West Aaron Drive
Overlook Heights
-Left on West/East Aaron Drive to Harris Street
-Right on Harris Street to Clinton Avenue
-Right on Clinton Avenue to North Allen Street
-Right on North Allen Street to West Aaron Drive
-Left on West Aaron Drive to North Atherton Street
-Left on North Atherton Street
-Return to Station 5
Merry Christmas To All and To All A Good Night
