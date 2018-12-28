Plane diverted to University Park Airport

Multiple fire companies and ambulance services were called to the University Park Airport on Friday afternoon after receiving a report of a possible fire on board a plane.
According to Lt. Michael Nelson, of Penn State police, the plane landed safely, and there were no injuries.
According to flightaware.com, United Airlines Flight 4958 left Ithaca, New York, at about 2:50 p.m. and landed at University Park at about 3:40 p.m. It was diverted to University Park en route to Washington, D.C.
The plane’s passengers are waiting in the terminal for another plane to take them to Dulles.
It’s not clear at this time why the flight made an emergency landing, but this story will be updated when more information is available.
