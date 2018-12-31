Icy road conditions led to road closures, crashes on New Year’s Eve in Centre County

Icy road conditions on Monday morning led to multiple crashes and closures along Interstate 99 in Centre County.
Around 11 a.m., Alpha Fire crews and EMS responded to a multiple-vehicle crash with injuries on the 260 block of North Atherton Street near the southbound on-ramp of I-99, according to Centre County 911 dispatch.
Crews on the scene confirmed icy road conditions.
Patton Township police closed down the road at Valley Vista and Atherton. The I-99 southbound ramp toward Philipsburg was then closed, according to 511pa.com.
Other vehicle crashes were also reported around the area.
A crash on I-99 northbound near the Port Matilda/Philipsburg exit caused a lane restriction. Another crash closed I-99 in both directions between exits 78 and 81 near Bellefonte, according to 511pa.com.
According to the National Weather Service, a storm system brought patchy light freezing rain to the area before noon on New Year’s Eve. Rain is forecast through Monday night.
As of 12:30 p.m., 511pa.com reported that I-99 crashes have been cleared. A ramp restriction remains in place on I-99 southbound at Exit 81 and there is a lane restriction northbound near the Port Matilda exit.
