State College

Icy road conditions led to road closures, crashes on New Year’s Eve in Centre County

By Lauren Muthler

December 31, 2018 11:23 AM

Icy road conditions on Monday morning led to multiple crashes and closures along Interstate 99 in Centre County.

Around 11 a.m., Alpha Fire crews and EMS responded to a multiple-vehicle crash with injuries on the 260 block of North Atherton Street near the southbound on-ramp of I-99, according to Centre County 911 dispatch.

Crews on the scene confirmed icy road conditions.

Patton Township police closed down the road at Valley Vista and Atherton. The I-99 southbound ramp toward Philipsburg was then closed, according to 511pa.com.

Other vehicle crashes were also reported around the area.

A crash on I-99 northbound near the Port Matilda/Philipsburg exit caused a lane restriction. Another crash closed I-99 in both directions between exits 78 and 81 near Bellefonte, according to 511pa.com.

According to the National Weather Service, a storm system brought patchy light freezing rain to the area before noon on New Year’s Eve. Rain is forecast through Monday night.

As of 12:30 p.m., 511pa.com reported that I-99 crashes have been cleared. A ramp restriction remains in place on I-99 southbound at Exit 81 and there is a lane restriction northbound near the Port Matilda exit.

Check back for updates.

