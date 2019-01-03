Public Works crews to drive crows from State College using aerial noisemakers

It’s time again for the crow wars to return to State College.
Starting Friday from 6-9 p.m., public works crews dressed in fluorescent green work clothes will be shooting off aerial noisemakers to drive the crows out of the borough and into less-populated areas, a release from the borough read.
The noisemakers are a “non-harmful method” for displacing crows, according to the release, and the workers have been instructed on how to properly and safely use the pyro-techniques.
“Crows are attracted to urban areas like State College because they generally feel safe around people, have ample agricultural fields in close proximity, like the ambient light, and have fewer predators in urban areas,” the release said. “Crows cause various issues for the community with noise and debris from roosting.”
If necessary, the crow harassment control methods will continue Monday through Wednesday evening.
Both the borough and Penn State’s Office of Physical Plant have utilized various different crow harassment control methods, which have included firecrackers and scented fog, several times in the past.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact publicworksdept@statecollegepa.us.
