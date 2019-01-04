New State College sports bar and restaurant to open its doors Saturday

Located within walking distance of Beaver Stadium, the new, appropriately named Tailgate Sports Bar and Grill aims to take that tailgating experience and replicate it in a restaurant setting.
The sports bar and restaurant, located at 1301 E. College Ave. in the building most recently occupied by Lettermans Sports Grill, will have its grand opening starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“Tailgate really represents not only the immense love for sports we share but also a close community that can get together and basically indulge in great food and great company,” a restaurant representative said. “People can look forward to our menu, which is also inspired by our favorite homemade meals, personal touches and favorites and items you never leave a tailgate without eating.”
Featuring the Tailgate Burger — inspired by various tailgate favorites all stacked into one burger — the menu includes a variety of homemade, comfort, and tailgate-inspired food.
The restaurant features a sit-down dining area, a sports bar with plenty of TVs and Penn State memorabilia, and a catering service.
Happy hour will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and feature $2 off liquor, $3 off wine, half-off drafts and buy-one-get-one-half-off appetizers.
Tailgate Sports Bar and Grill takes over for Lettermans, which operated that spot near the Porter Road from 2015 until undergoing new ownership last fall.
