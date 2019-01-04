Barry Myers steps down as officer, director of AccuWeather to pursue Cabinet role

AccuWeather CEO Barry Myers has stepped down from his role as officer and director and sold all of his interest in the company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, the weather media company announced Friday.
Myers was nominated by President Donald Trump on Oct. 17, 2017 to lead the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. His nomination was approved by the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee after a public hearing, and forwarded to the full Senate, where it is still awaiting approval.
Myers’ decision to step down from his position at AccuWeather was made in accordance with the ethics pledge he gave to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics and the testimony he gave before Senate promising to fully divest himself from AccuWeather and any related interests.
“Barry has served AccuWeather expertly, helping me guide it from an idea at my kitchen table to the successful global company it is today. I am very grateful for his significant contributions to AccuWeather, including his leadership, ideas, business acumen and his commitment to our global expansion. His presence will be missed,” AccuWeather Founder, President and Chairman Joel Myers said in a release.
Barry Myers joined AccuWeather in 1989, and served as executive vice president and general counsel before his appointment as CEO in 2007. Myers is also a Penn State graduate from the Smeal College of Business, and holds a law degree from Boston University School of Law.
He has served as a tenured member of the Graduate School at Penn State, and at Smeal, where he taught and researched in areas related to environmental and planning law.
He’s also served on the board of the American Weather and Climate Industry Association, and the Weather Coalition, as well as an adviser to five National Weather Service directors, a representative to the United Nation’s World Meteorological Organization meetings in Geneva and as an adviser to NOAA.
As the undersecretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere for NOAA, Myers would would be the principal adviser to the Secretary of Commerce on the environmental and scientific activities of NNOAA. That position is currently held by Timothy Gallaudet, who was confirmed by the Senate on Oct. 25, 2017.
