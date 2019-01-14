Need to de-stress? New Nittany Mall business to offer a ‘smashing’ good time

Whether it’s because they’ve had a tough day at work or preparing for an exam, the kids are acting up, or there’s family drama, just about everyone has fantasized about taking their stress and anger out by smashing unsuspecting objects.
Soon, there will be a space in State College where people can live out this fantasy — without having to clean up the mess afterward.
Rampage Room, the State College area’s first “Break Room,” is slated to open up at the former RUE 21 location, between Express and Macy’s, in the Nittany Mall at 2901 East College Ave. in March.
According to co-owner Erik Wine, yes — you literally go into a room and smash things.
“I know I’ve had breaking points where I’m super mad or frustrated at work and I’ll snap at somebody,” Wine said. “This gives people the opportunity to do that in a controlled environment and just relieve that stress and get the mental clarity they have when they leave.”
Wine and fellow co-owner Nicole Snyder, an Army veteran, both have backgrounds working in the mental health field. The two met a few years ago while they were working together at The Meadows in Centre Hall. Wine now works as a psychiatric support professional at Strawberry Fields, while Snyder is a registered nurse.
Nicole Snyder and her husband, Kevin Snyder, also an Army veteran, started talking about opening a Rampage Room in the State College area in October, and brought Wine on board to help with the business side of things. When coming up with the idea, their hope was to create a plan that removes the negative stigma around thinking that smashing and breaking things can’t be therapeutic.
“We wanted to bring a new way to relive those stresses without having to see a therapist and spend a bunch of money,” Wine said. “It’s just a new, fun exciting way to bring people out and get people together here.”
Packages, which can be booked by appointment only, range from $20-$60. People can choose the object of destruction of their choice — be it a baseball bat, sledgehammer or crowbar — and can spend anywhere from 10-30 minutes in a room smashing glasses, plates, printers, TVs — even garden gnomes. People can go into the room by themselves, do it as a couple, or in groups of up to four.
Wine said they also plan to have holiday-themed smash rooms for those who maybe hate Valentine’s Day, want to smash some presents and destroy a Christmas tree in December, or smash pumpkins around Halloween.
People must be 18 or older to participate in the Break Rooms, sign a waiver, and will be provided with coveralls and safety goggles before they begin smashing.
In addition to the Break Room, Wine said they’ll also have two Escape Rooms. The Escape Rooms are going to be set up in a 500-square-foot space, divided into two. Once people escape the first room, they’ll then have to get though the other. Wine said the themes will change on a quarterly cycle, starting with a theme based on Sid’s bedroom from “Toy Story.”
They are also working on setting up corporate packages, where Wine said co-workers can book an experience at Rampage Room, where they’ll be put through various team-building activities. When they’re done, they can watch back a tape of how they did, and debrief in a conference room. Wine said they’ll also working with other Nittany Mall businesses to come up with catering packages for those corporate experiences.
Package rates can be found on Rampage Room’s State College website at www.rampageroomhv.com, but they are not yet booking packages or accepting money.
Discounts will be available for active-duty military, veterans and first responders, according to the website.
