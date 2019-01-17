State College

Police swarmed a downtown State College construction site Wednesday night. Here’s why

By Bret Pallotto

January 17, 2019 03:40 PM

Police investigated a report of a woman on a crane in State College

State College police responded Wednesday night to a report of a woman on a crane in downtown State College.
By
Up Next
State College police responded Wednesday night to a report of a woman on a crane in downtown State College.
By

A woman housed at The Meadows Behavioral Health Treatment Facility posted photos on Instagram Wednesday that were taken from the top of the crane at the intersection of East Beaver Avenue and South Pugh Street, according to State College police.

The department received a phone call from someone who was concerned the woman was still there, but she was being checked in at the Meadows alongside her mother when police arrived.

It was not clear who took the photos or when, police said.

Alpha Fire Company and Centre LifeLink EMS also responded to the scene of the construction site.

Bret Pallotto

Bret Pallotto primarily reports on courts and crime for the Centre Daily Times. He grew up in Lewistown and graduated from Lock Haven University.

  Comments  

things to do