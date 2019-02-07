State College

Alpha responds to heavy smoke above Animal Kingdom in downtown State College

By Mike Sneff

February 07, 2019 12:23 PM

State College

Alpha Fire Company responded at about 11:48 a.m. Thursday to a report of heavy black smoke coming out of the roof at 103 S. Allen St., above Animal Kingdom.

Alpha Fire Company Chief Jason Troup said the basement of the building was full of smoke from a malfunction. The smoke was going out of the vents and heavy black smoke was visible coming from the roof. Firefighters also investigated smoke in the basement of the former Moyer Jewelers building.

There were no flames, Troup said.

South Allen Street and College Avenue near the 100 block were closed down to make room for the firetrucks and equipment.

Control was marked at 12:14 p.m., and the roads re-opened soon after. Animal Kingdom remains open.

