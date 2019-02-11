Survivor of State College shootings faces ‘long road,’ according to GoFundMe page update

The survivor of the deadly shootings in State College had eight surgeries or procedures to treat her injuries and was still in the hospital two weeks after being shot, according to a GoFundMe page.

Nicole Abrino, 21, was one of three people shot on Jan. 24 by Jordan Witmer in P.J. Harrigan’s Bar & Grill in the Ramada at 1450 S. Atherton St. Witmer then fled the scene, shot his way into a home on Tussey Lane, killed 82-year-old homeowner George McCormick and then killed himself, according to State College police.

“Nicole is awake and responsive,” organizer Rachel Nichols wrote on Friday. “She wanted to personally thank everyone for their generosity and support. Without you, this long road Nicole is on would be even harder.”

Abrino was initially in critical condition, but was upgraded to stable, but sedated, condition after two surgeries at UPMC in Pittsburgh.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Centre Daily Times

According to Nichols, Abrino is set for spinal rehabilitation physical therapy, though she’s “not even close to that point yet.” Parts of Abrino’s home will have to be modified to become handicap accessible.

“She is still in a lot of pain, but it is her and our hope that she will regain full mobility,” Nichols wrote.

She doubled the GoFundMe goal to $20,000. The page was at about $12,000 Monday.

“Nicole will be unable to return to work until further notice and with the extended hospital stays, multiple procedures, physical therapy, handicap home additions, regular bills and continued doctor’s visits, Nicole is looking at an even longer road ahead than we originally thought,” Nichols wrote. “On behalf of Nicole and her family, thank you again.”