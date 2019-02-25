Jerry Sandusky’s attorney addresses PSU trustees’ report, new trial

In a recently released 2018 report, seven Penn State board members said an investigation into convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky was flawed. Now, Sandusky’s attorney is arguing that the trustees’ report is flawed too, and said his client will seek a new trial.
During a press conference, attorney Al Lindsay addressed about 30 people Monday at the Country Inn & Suites, State College and criticized Sandusky’s former attorney Joseph Amendola and former assistant football coach Mike McQueary.
A 109-page report compiled by five current and two former alumni-elected trustees recently came to light. In it, the group argues that the private, school-funded 2012 investigation was tainted by improper contacts with the university, the NCAA and state and federal law enforcement.
The investigation led by former FBI director Louis Freeh found former football coach Joe Paterno, former president Graham Spanier, former vice president Gary Schultz and former athletic director Tim Curley covered up the scandal to avoid bad publicity.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Centre Daily Times
#ReadLocal
However, according to Lindsay, the significant flaw of the trustees’ report is it “accepts as gospel that Jerry Sandusky actually did these things.”
“Of course, it is our position from day one that Jerry Sandusky is absolutely innocent of the charges and was convicted of the various counts only by a very flawed criminal trial,” Lindsay wrote in a press release.
He argued Amendola was unprepared for Sandusky’s trial, while McQueary was the “Christmas tree upon which all the ornaments were hung.”
McQueary became a focal point in the case for reporting he saw a boy in a Lasch Building shower with Sandusky.
Lindsay also said he was challenging the media to start a new narrative that the “whole doggone thing was preposterous,” in part because of Sandusky’s character and health issues.
“To be that type of a pedophile, you have to be a very conniving, secretive person,” Lindsay said. “Those of us that know Jerry well, the idea that he can keep anything secret is ridiculous. This guy is as open as you can possibly imagine.”
The legal battle will continue to play out either way, as the Pennsylvania Superior Court this month granted Sandusky’s request to be resentenced, but denied his bid for a new trial.
Lindsay said he plans to appeal that decision to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. If he’s unsuccessful, he plans to pursue an appeal at the federal level.
“I will predict this: Anybody who thinks that this thing can be suppressed and suppressed and that it’s going to go away, I have two words for you — dream on. This is not going to go away,” Lindsay said. “What happened in this case is horrible. It’s a blot on our legal system. And quite frankly, as a lawyer in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, when I look at what happened in this case, the only thing I can feel is shame.”
Comments