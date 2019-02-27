State High briefly placed on lockdown after student brings bullet to school

The State College Area High School was on lockdown for about 10 minutes Wednesday after a student brought a bullet to school and showed it to classmates, according to the school district administration.
No gun was found, the district said in a statement. No injuries were reported, and “all students and employees were safe,” the district said.
“Even though the initial incident involving the bullet was resolved, a rumor began to circulate that there was also a gun,” the district said. “Because of this rumor, students communicated with their parents. Then a parent called 911 and reported a student was in possession of a firearm in the high school.”
Police responded immediately, and principals placed the school under the lockdown, according to the district. The lockdown, which kept students in place, was lifted at 12:44 p.m., the district said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Centre Daily Times
#ReadLocal
No one was allowed to move through the building as police and principals investigated, according to the district.
“As with any incident, we will reflect on our protocol and training to make sure we are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our students and our entire school community,” the district said.
The State College Area School District posted an alert on its website Wednesday afternoon.
A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday with Superintendent Bob O’Donnell and State College police Chief John Gardner to update news media.
Check back for updates.
Comments