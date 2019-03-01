Layer of snow causes slick roads, crashes, traffic disruptions in Centre County

About 1.5-2 inches of snow fell in the State College area, by the National Weather Service’s account, overnight into Friday, causing slick roads and several crashes that backed up morning rush-hour traffic.
Northbound traffic was backed up to at least the Shiloh Road exit on Interstate 99 in College Township after a multivehicle crash near the Penn State exit at about 7:30 a.m. shut down the road for nearly an hour.
A multivehicle crash just before 6 a.m. also required fire police to close down state Route 64 from its intersection with College Avenue in Spring Township to the intersection with Zion Back Road. Westbound traffic was rerouted onto Zion Road.
The state Department of Transportation was also reporting a lane restriction on U.S. Route 322 in Harris Township, near the PA 45 East/Old Fort Road Exit.
Alpha, Pleasant Gap and Walker Township fire companies, along with state police and PennDOT, were among those that responded.
Use the 511 PA app, check 511PA.com for follow @511PAStateColl for real-time updates on traffic conditions and road closures in the Centre County area.
Check back for updates as they become available.
