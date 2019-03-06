Building plans would position another bank in College Township. Here’s where

Plans were submitted to College Township for the construction of a mixed-use, four-story bank building at the site of the former Honda Track and Trail building on East College Avenue.
The first floor would be about 10,000 square feet, while the second and third floors would be expected to house about 16,000 square feet each. The fourth floor is planned to be about 3,000 square feet, according to the land development plans.
College Township Manager Adam Brumbaugh said the building is designed to house a drive-thru bank teller — though he wasn’t sure for which bank — on the first floor, along with a retail business or restaurant.
Brumbaugh said the plans call for a parking deck and ground-level parking.
The plans are being developed by Welteroth Property Group and should be reviewed at the township’s planning commission meeting on March 19.
Steven and Donna Williams are listed as the owners of the property. Neither the Williamses nor Welteroth Property Group responded requests for comment.
