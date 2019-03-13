State College’s vegan-only restaurant is no more. Here’s what’s taking its place

Cafe Verve is no more, but the owner of downtown’s first all-vegan restaurant had a grand reopening on Tuesday to unveil a new name and a new, non-vegan menu.
Nosh Cafe & Grill, 115 E. Beaver Ave., will be under the same ownership and management but will now serve a wider variety of cuisine.
Yes, that includes meat.
Owner Heather Jones said Tuesday that after more than two years in State College, it was time for a change.
“Cafe Verve just wasn’t surviving, unfortunately, and there’s only so far you can go without making a change,” Jones said. “Instead of just closing and not doing anything else, why don’t we try a different concept, why don’t we do something else?”
New additions to the menu include burgers and wings, mac ‘n cheese bites, soups and sandwiches and breakfast sandwiches. There are still vegan/vegetarian options at Nosh, including acai bowls, smoothies and meatless crumble bowls. Fresh baked goods and pastries will be served daily, as well as tea and Rothrock cold brew coffee.
The cafe’s new hours will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays, but Jones said they plan to eventually start opening at 9 a.m.
The rebranding and interior redecorating took place during Penn State’s spring break. The location remained closed until its grand reopening Tuesday with a new sign under the still-present Cafe Verve awning.
Jones said that it was a lot of work trying to complete the rebranding and redecorating in a little over a week’s time. There are plans to take the design further, with a new awning and outside paint job planned for the future, she said.
With a rebranding comes the launch of a new website and social media platforms, where community members can recommend new items for Nosh’s menu.
For more information and to see a full menu, visit www.noshstatecollege.com.
