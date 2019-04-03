The latest Centre County construction project is set to start Friday. Here’s what to expect

‘Please be patient with us,’ PennDOT says As road work along North Atherton Street continues, PennDOT representatives say communication is the name of the game in keeping the public updated and ask that drivers remain patient heading through work areas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As road work along North Atherton Street continues, PennDOT representatives say communication is the name of the game in keeping the public updated and ask that drivers remain patient heading through work areas.

As sure a sign of spring as flowers or robins, orange construction cones are popping up again across Centre County.

The most recent road project, announced by the state Department of Transportation on Wednesday, is set to begin Friday on the westbound North Atherton Street bridge over Interstate 99 near the Gray’s Woods exit in Patton Township.

Restoration work, which includes concrete deck repairs, substructure repairs, replacement of approach slabs, concrete pier repair and strip seal replacement paving, will improve the bridge’s condition from “fair” to “good,” PennDOT said in a release.

This bridge is the last of three to undergo work under a $1.9 million bridge preservation contract. Work on the state Route 64 bridge over Little Fishing Creek near Lamar and the Milesburg Truss on Route 144 was completed last year.

Traffic-control measures will be put into place Friday by Clarion-based contractor Francis J. Palo, Inc., including temporary paint lines, channelizing devices and road construction signs, PennDOT said. The left lane will close while the right will remain open to traffic.

The project is expected to wrap up in August.

While this bridge work is getting underway Friday, the part of the I-99 improvement project that has closed a northbound lane from Port Matilda to State College since Monday should be winding down. The short-term lane closure allowed crews to make small repairs to the concrete pavement and saw and seal pavement joints.

The full project, which spans a 13-mile stretch of I-99 in Taylor, Worth, Huston townships from mile marker 56 at the Blair/Centre County line to mile marker 69 near State College, is expected to be complete at the end of June.

In another development for I-99 travelers, the speed limit change from 55 mph to 65 mph between the Gray’s Woods exit and the Interstate 80 interchange near Bellefonte is now in effect. The change was made based on a speed study conducted in the area, PennDOT said, and in accordance with federal and state regulations.

Motorists can keep pace with traffic conditions and travel delays by visiting www.511PA.com, following @511StateCollege on Twitter or calling 511.