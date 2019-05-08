Centre County DA releases report, findings after investigation into Osaze Osagie shooting

Mental health warrant led to officer-involved shooting, police say State College police Chief John Gardner informs the public about the officer-involved shooting that occurred on March 20, 2019 at Marvin Gardens Apartments. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK State College police Chief John Gardner informs the public about the officer-involved shooting that occurred on March 20, 2019 at Marvin Gardens Apartments.

A State College police officer was justified in fatally shooting the man who confronted him and two other borough police officers with a knife as they attempted to serve a mental health warrant on him at his apartment in March, Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna announced Wednesday.

The announcement completed a monthlong state police investigation into the confrontation, which led to weeks of community conversations about race, mental health and the role of police.

“At the time of this incident, the officers acted consistent with their training and were justified in the use of force, both in the deployment of the Taser and shooting of Mr. Osagie,” Cantorna’s report said.

Borough police arrived at Osaze Osagie’s apartment along Old Boalsburg Road on March 20 after his father, Sylvester, showed police text messages from his son that threatened harm to himself or others. Sylvester Osagie said his son was acting erratically for a couple of weeks, similar to when he is off his medication, according to a state police at Rockview search warrant.

After receiving a mental health warrant signed by Centre County Can Help, Osagie was classified as a missing/endangered person. Police officers arrived at Osagie’s apartment about 1:45 p.m.

Osagie confronted the officers with a knife, ignored verbal commands to drop the knife and “came after the (borough) officers,” according to the search warrant.

Osagie died of multiple gunshot wounds and Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers ruled his killing a homicide.

All three officers received crisis intervention team training and one was a crisis negotiator, according to borough police Chief John Gardner. He previously said the training is the “gold standard for law enforcement response to serving mental health warrants.”

Osagie, a 29-year-old African American, was diagnosed with autism while attending Penn State. He eventually withdrew from the university when mental health challenges became too difficult to manage, though he continued to wrestle with those challenges for the next 10 years, according to his family.

