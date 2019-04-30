State College

State College school board budget proposal moves forward with tax increase

State College Area school board approved its final proposed budget for 2019-20 on Monday with a 1.95% tax increase. The increase is projected to bring in $2 million of additional revenue.
The State College Area school board in a special meeting on Monday unanimously approved the proposed final budget for 2019-20 with a 1.95% property tax increase.

That figure decreased from the 2.3% — the maximum increase the state allows for the district — proposed in earlier drafts, based upon revised revenue projections for the upcoming fiscal year.

The proposed final budget projects $163,412,382 in revenue and $163,278,608 in expenses, with an assumed assessed value growth of 1.20%.

Under the proposed rate of 46.09 mills, the median residential property taxpayer with an assessed value of $71,760 would pay $63 more with $3,307 due in total taxes, according to a memo from the district. On average, taxpayers will pay $72 more with $3,739 more in total taxes.

The new tax revenue, which the district said will bring in approximately $2 million, will go toward maintaining current programming while supporting the following new requested positions and services:

  • Special education teacher
  • Elementary teachers
  • Psychologist service
  • Online learning programming
  • Secondary teacher
  • Elementary music teacher
  • Gifted support teacher
  • Assistant director of Athletics and Advertising coordinator
  • Curriculum and assessment programming
  • Custodial and auditorium support staff positions
  • Marching band uniforms, fitness equipment and a grand piano for the high school

The new initiatives, which cost $1.5 million, come as the result of vetting numerous program requests, the district said.

The budget will continue to be discussed in the next two board meetings, with a hearing scheduled for May 28. The approval of the final budget is set or June 3.

