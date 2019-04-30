State College
State College school board budget proposal moves forward with tax increase
The State College Area school board in a special meeting on Monday unanimously approved the proposed final budget for 2019-20 with a 1.95% property tax increase.
That figure decreased from the 2.3% — the maximum increase the state allows for the district — proposed in earlier drafts, based upon revised revenue projections for the upcoming fiscal year.
The proposed final budget projects $163,412,382 in revenue and $163,278,608 in expenses, with an assumed assessed value growth of 1.20%.
Under the proposed rate of 46.09 mills, the median residential property taxpayer with an assessed value of $71,760 would pay $63 more with $3,307 due in total taxes, according to a memo from the district. On average, taxpayers will pay $72 more with $3,739 more in total taxes.
The new tax revenue, which the district said will bring in approximately $2 million, will go toward maintaining current programming while supporting the following new requested positions and services:
- Special education teacher
- Elementary teachers
- Psychologist service
- Online learning programming
- Secondary teacher
- Elementary music teacher
- Gifted support teacher
- Assistant director of Athletics and Advertising coordinator
- Curriculum and assessment programming
- Custodial and auditorium support staff positions
- Marching band uniforms, fitness equipment and a grand piano for the high school
The new initiatives, which cost $1.5 million, come as the result of vetting numerous program requests, the district said.
The budget will continue to be discussed in the next two board meetings, with a hearing scheduled for May 28. The approval of the final budget is set or June 3.
