State College school board budget proposal moves forward with tax increase

State College Area school board approved its final proposed budget for 2019-20 on Monday with a 1.95% tax increase. The increase is projected to bring in $2 million of additional revenue. psheehan@centredaily.com

The State College Area school board in a special meeting on Monday unanimously approved the proposed final budget for 2019-20 with a 1.95% property tax increase.

That figure decreased from the 2.3% — the maximum increase the state allows for the district — proposed in earlier drafts, based upon revised revenue projections for the upcoming fiscal year.

The proposed final budget projects $163,412,382 in revenue and $163,278,608 in expenses, with an assumed assessed value growth of 1.20%.

Under the proposed rate of 46.09 mills, the median residential property taxpayer with an assessed value of $71,760 would pay $63 more with $3,307 due in total taxes, according to a memo from the district. On average, taxpayers will pay $72 more with $3,739 more in total taxes.

The new tax revenue, which the district said will bring in approximately $2 million, will go toward maintaining current programming while supporting the following new requested positions and services:

Special education teacher

Elementary teachers

Psychologist service

Online learning programming

Secondary teacher

Elementary music teacher

Gifted support teacher

Assistant director of Athletics and Advertising coordinator

Curriculum and assessment programming

Custodial and auditorium support staff positions

Marching band uniforms, fitness equipment and a grand piano for the high school

The new initiatives, which cost $1.5 million, come as the result of vetting numerous program requests, the district said.

The budget will continue to be discussed in the next two board meetings, with a hearing scheduled for May 28. The approval of the final budget is set or June 3.