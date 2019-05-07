Federal agents spend hours at downtown State College company locations

Federal agents were at KCF Technologies in downtown State College Department of Defense officers were at KCF Technologies' offices in State College on May 9, 2019 . Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Department of Defense officers were at KCF Technologies' offices in State College on May 9, 2019 .

Agents from several federal agencies, including the Department of Defense, had a presence at two KCF Technologies locations in downtown State College on Tuesday.

With police cars flanking each of the offices, uniformed officers and agents were seen going in and out of the buildings at 336 S. Fraser St. and 141 W. Beaver Ave. around 10 a.m. They were on scene for at least two hours.

The DOD was joined by at least the Defense Criminal Investigative Service, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. State College police partially closed one lane of West Beaver Avenue between South Fraser Street and Alley.

The context of the agencies’ appearance is not clear. A DCIS representative said the collective law enforcement presence was being coordinated by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Daniel.Daniel is an anti-terrorism advisory council and criminal health care fraud coordinator, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania’s website.

“Unfortunately, as a matter of policy, we will neither confirm nor deny the existence of any ongoing investigation,” Dawn Clark, public affairs officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, said.

Attorney John Lhota is representing KCF and said he plans to issue a statement on behalf of the company.

Company President and CEO Jeremy Frank co-founded the company in 2000 and eventually established its headquarters at 336 S. Fraser St. The company optimizes manufacturing by developing and commercializing products and solutions for industry and the military.

Check back for updates on this story.