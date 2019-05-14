Traffic stops, delays and more expected on Centre County highways this week

Potters Mills Gap new highway will have traffic by end of 2020 A view of existing Route 322 from two Potters Mills Gap project construction sites where the new four-lane highway Route 322 will be constructed - on the Potters Mills side and on the Sand Mountain Road side, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A view of existing Route 322 from two Potters Mills Gap project construction sites where the new four-lane highway Route 322 will be constructed - on the Potters Mills side and on the Sand Mountain Road side, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.

Update: PennDOT announced Wednesday that the traffic stops originally scheduled for this week on U.S. Route 322 in Potters Mills Gap have been postponed until May 22 and 23.





Motorists traveling on U.S. Route 322 through Potters Mills Gap might want to build in some extra time on Thursday and Friday.

Traffic stops of up to 15 minutes are planned between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. between Route 144 and Decker Valley Road, the state Department of Transportation confirmed Tuesday. The stops are necessary for slope excavation work, the agency said.

In addition, the long-term crossover from Decker Valley Road to Sand Mountain Road remains in place, restricting the highway to one lane in each direction. PennDOT encourages motorists to be alert for construction vehicles while traveling through the construction site.

Brief, intermittent traffic stops might also occur due to short-term blasting operations, PennDOT said.

The work is part of the third and final phase of the $82 million Potters Mills Gap transportation improvement project to reconstruct Route 322 from Sand Mountain Road to Potters Mills. The full project, which began in 2015, was meant to make travel safer and traffic less congested through that part of the Seven Mountains. Contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. expects to wrap up work in October 2020.

Those traveling between State College and Lewistown can also expect delays on Route 322 in Mifflin County as the cable median barrier installation project continues. There is the potential on Wednesday for a long-term lane closure eastbound between Reedsville and Milroy and westbound between Potters Mills and Reedsville.

“Travel delays should be expected,” PennDOT says.

A long-term lane closure might also be implemented Wednesday between the Shiloh Road and Bellefonte exits on Interstate 99 for the same project.

The $3.3 million cable median barrier project, awarded to New Enterprise Stone and Lime, is planned for more than 13 miles of roadway in Centre, Clinton, Mifflin and Juniata counties. The cable median barriers are intended to enhance safety for motorists by reducing the potential for head-on collisions on high-volume traffic routes.

New Enterprise will also be implementing a long-term lane closure on Route 322 westbound between Boalsburg and State College.

PennDOT encourages motorists traveling those routes to allow extra time to get to their destinations.

On a separate project, there will be short-term passing lane closure on I-99 northbound this week between the Grays Woods and Toftrees exits as crews continue joint repairs. These closures will be in effect between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Motorists can keep up to date with traffic conditions and delays by visiting www.511PA.com, following @511StateCollege on Twitter or calling 511.