Ferguson Township man reported missing. Police are seeking the public’s help

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

A Ferguson Township man was reported missing Friday and police are requesting the public’s help to locate him.

Russell Meyers, an 80-year-old who was reportedly diagnosed with dementia, is believed to be in the eastern part of Pennsylvania, based on recent credit card transactions, according to Ferguson Township police.

He was last seen about 5:15 p.m. Friday in Mount Joy, Lancaster County, according to state police.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

CENTRE COUNTY: Missing/Endangered. Ferguson Twp PD is searching for Russell Meyers, 80; 5'8", 180 lbs., gray hair, hazel eyes, glasses. Operating a silver 2013 Lincoln MKX PA reg. JLA0400. Last seen in Mount Joy, Lancaster Co., May 31 at 5:13 p.m. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/gWciisqWGT — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) June 1, 2019

Meyers is 5 feet, 8 inches tall with gray hair, brown eyes and wears glasses, state police said. He was driving a 2013 Lincoln MKZ, Ferguson Township police said.

Those with information about Meyers’ location are asked to call 911, their local police department or Ferguson Township police at 800-479-0050.