State College
Ferguson Township man reported missing. Police are seeking the public’s help
How to report a missing person
A Ferguson Township man was reported missing Friday and police are requesting the public’s help to locate him.
Russell Meyers, an 80-year-old who was reportedly diagnosed with dementia, is believed to be in the eastern part of Pennsylvania, based on recent credit card transactions, according to Ferguson Township police.
He was last seen about 5:15 p.m. Friday in Mount Joy, Lancaster County, according to state police.
Meyers is 5 feet, 8 inches tall with gray hair, brown eyes and wears glasses, state police said. He was driving a 2013 Lincoln MKZ, Ferguson Township police said.
Those with information about Meyers’ location are asked to call 911, their local police department or Ferguson Township police at 800-479-0050.
Comments