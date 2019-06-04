Arts Fest reveals its 2019 collectible poster. Here’s where to pick it up

Arts Fest food gets thumbs up by borough food inspectors State College borough health inspector Brian O'Donnell talks to the CDT about ensuring food at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts is safe for visitors. Vendors are inspected for food safety, sanitation practices and employee hygiene. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK State College borough health inspector Brian O'Donnell talks to the CDT about ensuring food at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts is safe for visitors. Vendors are inspected for food safety, sanitation practices and employee hygiene.

Centre County is gearing up for its 53rd Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts with the release of the event’s poster on Tuesday.

Arts Fest will be held July 10-14 in downtown State College and on Penn State’s campus. Children and Youth Day is on July 10 and the festival’s Sidewalk Sale and Exhibition opens July 11.

This year’s collectible poster features a picture within a picture of the festival jester wearing a brightly colored red and yellow harlequin suit. On the easel, there is an image of the jester’s feet in ballet slippers, and around the easel there are “elements representing art and music,” like a banjo, paintbrush, scissors and a harp, according to a press release from Arts Fest.

Lanny Sommese, a Penn State emeritus professor of graphic design, and his daughter, Saige Sommese, a 2018 graduate of Penn State’s graphic design program, designed the image together. For more than 40 years, Lanny Sommese has designed the Arts Fest posters, which can be seen on display in the Penn State HUB-Robeson Center.

The free poster can be picked up around several locations in State College and Lewistown:

Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, 403 S. Allen St., Suite 205A, State College

Central Pennsylvania Convention and Visitors Bureau, 800 E. Park Ave., State College

Downtown State College Improvement District, 127 S. Fraser St., State College

State College Framing Company and Gallery, 160 Rolling Ridge Dr., State College

HUB-Robeson Center Desk, Penn State Campus

Hintz Family Alumni Center, Penn State Campus

Penn State Federal Credit Union, 1937 N. Atherton St., State College

Juniata River Valley Visitors Bureau, One West Market St., Lewistown

Arts Fest is funded in part by the Central Pennsylvania Convention and Visitors’ Bureau, which has increased its marketing efforts since nearly doubling its funding from the county’s recent hotel tax increase. States arts funding support for the festival also comes from a grant through the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.