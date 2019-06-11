Police release more details on crash that closed I-99 for 3 hours after crash

A police car turns on its lights at Patrol South Friday. (Jan. 18, 2013) The Wichita Eagle

State police at Rockview are looking for more information from witnesses to a two-vehicle crash Monday that had Interstate 99 partially shut down for three hours in College Township.

The crash occurred at 3:15 p.m., when police say a 2007 Honda driven by a 53-year-old State College woman was traveling south in the left lane near the U.S. Route 322 exit when, for unknown reasons, she left the lane and crossed over the grass median.

Her vehicle struck a 2011 Ford 250, driven by a 49-year-old man from Julian, who was traveling north in the right lane of I-99. At impact, the vehicles spun until they came to rest, police said.

Once stopped, the woman’s vehicle partially blocked the left lane of I-99 North.

The woman was charged and was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center by Centre LifeLink EMS for treatment of minor injuries sustained during the crash, police said.

The male driver was uninjured.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 355-7545.