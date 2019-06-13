A bull is on the loose, causing damage in Boalsburg, police say

Bull loose in Boalsburg, Centre County, police say A black-and-white bull got free from a farm in Boalsburg and was causing damage to nearby properties on the 100 block of Forbes Field Circle, State College police told WTAJ. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A black-and-white bull got free from a farm in Boalsburg and was causing damage to nearby properties on the 100 block of Forbes Field Circle, State College police told WTAJ.

A bull is on the loose and causing damage in Boalsburg, WTAJ, the Centre Daily Times’ news partner is reporting.

A black-and-white bull got free from a farm and was causing damage to nearby properties on the 100 block of Forbes Field Circle, State College police told WTAJ.

WTAJ has a crew on scene and will provide updates if they become available. For more information and updates on this story, visit www.wearecentralpa.com.