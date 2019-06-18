State College

State College police looking for missing man last seen Friday morning

State College Police Department Photo provided

State College police are asking for the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Ian Fitzpatrick, who has been reported missing by his mother.

Fitzpatrick was last seen Friday morning, when he left his brother’s State College residence without a cellphone, police said in a release.

He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is said to have been operating a burgundy 2015 Nissan Altima with the Pennsylvania registration KRM1423.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 234-7150, police@statecollegepa.us or by submitting an anonymous tip through the department’s website.

