State College police looking for missing man last seen Friday morning

State College police are asking for the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Ian Fitzpatrick, who has been reported missing by his mother.

Fitzpatrick was last seen Friday morning, when he left his brother’s State College residence without a cellphone, police said in a release.

He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is said to have been operating a burgundy 2015 Nissan Altima with the Pennsylvania registration KRM1423.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 234-7150, police@statecollegepa.us or by submitting an anonymous tip through the department’s website.

