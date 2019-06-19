Lancaster-based food service equipment company opens State College branch

Clark Service Group is opening a branch of its food service equipment company in State College this month. Photo Provided

A Lancaster-based commercial food service equipment company is opening a sixth branch location in State College this month, according to a press release from the company.

Clark Service Group, which offers repairs, maintenance and installation of hot-side and cold-side commercial food service equipment, beverage systems and HVAC units, said the opening of a State College branch will allow the company to “expand its reach into Northern and Western Pennsylvania.”

Besides its Lancaster headquarters, the company has other locations in Philadelphia, Wilkes-Barre, Baltimore, Maryland and Tampa, Florida.

“Our team is looking forward to serving the restaurants, schools, health care facilities, and more in the surrounding State College area. With four children who attended Penn State, this area holds a special place in our family’s heart,” said company President and CEO Glenn Clark Jr. in a press release.

Clark said the company is actively looking for “passionate, smart, hardworking people” to fill positions at its new State College location.

Katie Poole, marketing director for Clark Service Group and Clark Jr.’s daughter, said State College seemed like the next natural fit for the company because of the close ties her family has to the area and the local chain restaurants, with which they already have connections.

“And the growth looks really good,” she said.

There is no limit to the amount of service technicians Clark Service Group is hiring for its State College location, she said, and the company will train candidates from different expertise backgrounds.

Ben Budnyk will become service manager for the State College area branch, according to the press release. Before joining Clark Service Group, Budnyk owned and operated BB Mechanical in State College, and has over a decade of experience in the industry.

Right now, the company’s brick-and-mortar office is open and located at 220 Reese Road, said Poole. That location could change, but it will still be located in State College, she said.

Clark Service Group was founded in 1971 as the service division of G/L Clark Associates, and grew from serving central Pennsylvania to New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Virginia and Florida. Clark, the president and CEO, purchased the company in 2017.