Route 26 over the Pine Grove Mills Mountain closed as crews respond to crash

The southbound lane of state Route 26 over the Pine Grove Mills Mountain in Ferguson Township is closed at its intersection with Route 45 Sunday afternoon as emergency crews respond to a crash.

Alpha Fire Company was called to assist Huntingdon County stations at 12:53 p.m. with a multivehicle crash “with entrapment and fire” on the 2200 block of McAlevys Fort Road, between Forestry and Kepler roads. At least one medical helicopter was called to the scene.

Fire police at the base of the mountain on the Centre County side didn’t have many details on the crash, but said the road could be closed “for awhile.”

For real-time traffic updates, check https://www.511pa.com/.

