What’s the future of the Lemont Elementary building? SCASD working with potential buyer

The State College Area School District is working with a potential buyer for the former Lemont Elementary building in College Township.

The State College Area School District recently closed two buildings, but a new life could be coming for one of them.

During this week’s State College Area School District Board of Directors meeting, the potential sale of the Lemont Elementary School building, located at 675 Elmwood St., was discussed.

In June, the board of directors approved the school’s formal closing. This fall, its students will combine with students from Houserville Elementary into the new K-5 Spring Creek Elementary School on the Houserville property.

Lemont Elementary was constructed in 1939 as a single story building filled with eight classrooms and an office area, according to the SCASD website. In 1966, a two-story addition was made that added five more classrooms, a library and an all purpose room. Some of the mechanical equipment was replaced during the 1966 renovation, but most of the original building was left intact and not renovated.

“We’re working with a potential buyer on an agreement of sale, which could be approved by the Board as early as July 15,” SCASD spokesperson Chris Rosenblum said in an email.

Rosenblum declined to name the potential buyer.

In September 2017, College Township Council mulled the possible acquisition of the 28,100-square-foot building, possibly to use as a community space.

While that idea never materialized, College Township Manager Adam Brumbaugh said Wednesday that he hopes the exterior of the 80-year-old building stays the same.

“There aren’t many buildings that look like it in College Township and it holds a lot of history for us,” said Brumbaugh.

Lemont Village Association Chairwoman Sue Smith, shares the same concerns.

“My main concern about the Lemont School is that whoever buys the building takes the steps needed to get it registered in the National Historic Registry,” said Smith.

Another SCASD building to close last month was the Fairmount Building, which housed the Delta Program. The program will move to an entirely new space on the North Campus of State College Area High School at the start of the next school year.

No decision has been made about the future of that building, Rosenblum said.