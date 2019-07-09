Luna 2 no more: Restaurant gets new look, name, menu

Some of your favorite places that closed in 2018 Take a look back at some popular spots that closed this year Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a look back at some popular spots that closed this year

An East College Avenue restaurant is getting its own identity after renovations, a name change and a menu revamp.

A few years after opening Faccia Luna, located at 1229 S. Atherton St., the owners opened Luna 2 on the other side of town.

Now, owners Bill McFadden, Michael Corbet and Troy Markel have renamed that second restaurant Mike’s Wood Grill and Bar.

Chad Eldor, kitchen manager at Mike’s, worked at the original Faccia Luna for 12 years, and said he’s excited about the changes that are happening at the new restaurant.

“We’ve added a wood fired grill so that we can make the Faccia Luna pizzas verbatim. We also have some of the best burgers and steaks in the area,” he said.

Another change to the menu is hot dogs directly from PNC Park, the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“This is a really cool addition that I think a ton of people will appreciate,” Eldor said.

Mike’s Wood Grill and Bar also offers fresh seafood delivered from a fishing port in Washington D.C. each week.

“Every Thursday we send someone to the fishing market, and they bring the fish back here. I cut it as soon as it arrives, and it’s on the menu by 4 p.m.,” Eldor said.

The menu also features sandwiches, salads, new starters and entrees including steaks, salmon and more.

“The idea was to create something different and I think that’s what we did here,” Eldor said.

The restaurant was closed for more than a month for renovations. It reopened in late June with new lights on the outdoor patio, along with adding new inside seating.

“The change was necessary and I think there’s a lot to be excited about,” said Eldor.

The restaurant is now waiting for its new sign to be completed in order to have an official grand opening.

Mike’s also has an extensive list of bottled beers, wines, and about 10 beers on draft that change frequently.

“The turnout has been great so far, and I think the right thing was done here,” Eldor said.