Park Forest Middle School student killed in horse riding incident, SCASD confirms

State College Area School District Superintendent Bob O’Donnell speaks at Park Forest Middle School on Oct. 24, 2016. psheehan@centredaily.com

A Park Forest Middle School student died Thursday after a horse riding accident in Halfmoon Township, State College Area School District Superintendent Bob O’Donnell announced.

In a message to SCASD parents and guardians, O’Donnell said Ashley Stout, 13, was an avid equestrian and “budding” eighth grade student.

“I am deeply saddened to inform you that one of our students, Ashley Stout, died this morning in a horse riding accident,” O’Donnell wrote. “Ashley was a budding eighth-grader at Park Forest Middle School. She was an avid equestrian and her mother wanted the community to know that she ‘was doing what she loved and was so very brave.’ ”

Added school Principal Karen Wiser: “Ashley was a wonderful and enthusiastic young lady and we will greatly miss her.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Stout was riding a horse about 9:20 a.m. at Standing Ovation Equestrian Center, 1555 Halfmoon Valley Road, when the horse stood up on its hind legs, fell and landed on top of her, according to Port Matilda EMS.

She was transported by ambulance to Mount Nittany Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to Port Matilda EMS. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, according to the Centre County coroner’s office.

The Port Matilda Fire Department also responded to the incident.

O’Donnell also shared an article with suggestions on how to discuss Stout’s death with children. A counseling session for any student needing support is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the school’s library.

“There is nothing more saddening than the death of a child,” O’Donnell said in a statement. “Our entire community grieves for the Stout family and everyone who knew Ashley.”

Stout was selected to compete with the junior/young rider training team from July 24-28 at the North American Youth Championships in Montana, according to a press release from the U.S. Eventing Association.