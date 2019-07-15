A frozen yogurt shop that’s been in State College for nearly a decade has closed

Some of your favorite places that closed in 2018 Take a look back at some popular spots that closed this year Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a look back at some popular spots that closed this year

After over eight years in business, Kiwi Yogurt in downtown State College has closed.

Kiwi, which opened its State College location in March 2011, was run by siblings Matt and Ryan Mealey.





The brother and sister announced the shop’s closing with a sign on the window of its downtown storefront on 324 E. College Ave.





“Unfortunately, after nearly 10 years, we are forced to close our PSU store,” the sign reads. “Without you, our loyal Kiwi fans, we would not have had such a wonderful run.”





The owners could not be reached for comment on Monday.







Kiwi has four locations in Pennsylvania, including Exton and Philadelphia, and a shop in Moorestown, NJ.